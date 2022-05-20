Advertisement

Wilma Lee Schmuck

By Master Control
May. 20, 2022
Wilma Lee Schmuck, 76, of Grafton passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Hacker Valley on January 19, 1946, a daughter of the late Odas Amon and Dorothy Cowger Simmons.

She graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1965 and from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Laboratory in 1967. She was a retired Laboratory Technician who worked for Roach Laboratories. She enjoyed her birds, sewing, gardening, being outdoors and darts. She most enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years James Allan Schmuck of Grafton; two sons Jeffrie Allan and Matthew Schmuck; two brothers Loy Ray and Delmus Paul; sisters Goldie Pearl, Velma May, Opal Lee, Wanda Gay, Lillie May, and Shirley Lorene, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Ware Cemetery in Hacker Valley on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Memories and Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

