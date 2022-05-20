Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Orlando woman was arrested after officers said she attempted to use fraudulent schemes at multiple WesBanco locations.

Officers responded to a possible fraudulent activity Thursday afternoon at WesBanco in Fairmont and met with the branch manager, according to a criminal complaint.

The branch manager told officers he and his staff were made aware through a corporate email of a woman going around to multiple WesBanco locations and attempting to use false information with a fake ID card to access real accounts.

Officers said the branch manager recognized the woman, later identified as Kathy Kelley, 62, of Orlando, Florida, as she walked into the bank and called for emergency services.

Kelley allegedly provided an Ohio drivers license to the bank clerk and asked for a withdrawal of $5,800 in large bills from the account associated with the name on the license.

When officers asked for her identification, the report says Kelley gave them the Ohio license. After officers cross-referenced with the bank and being shown evidence of her other uses of different information and identification, she provided her actual name.

Kelley has been charged with fraudulent schemes and forgery. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.