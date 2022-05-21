The American Chestnut Tree Foundation and Chestnut Mountain Ranch partner up to plant trees

Advertisement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Chestnut Tree Foundation partnered with the Chestnut Mountain Ranch to plant trees.

The boys planted 24 trees on the mountain.

A short presentation was also presented to the boys about the trees and how they are trying to get them back growing in west Virginia.

President of the American Chestnut Foundation, Mark Double says the boys will learn a lot from planting the trees.

“I hope the boys get a sense of the history of the tree. It’s importance of its role in American history and a sense of conservation of this species in the united states,” said Double

The donor found it fitting for the trees to be planted at Chestnut Mountain.

