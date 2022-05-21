Food Truck Festival comes to ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Food trucks packed ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport Saturday.

The Square brings in about 8 or 9 food trucks a twice year.

It’s a great way for people to enjoy food and socialize.

The owner of the Square Pete Pro says it’s a good way for his tenants to interact with the community.

“It’s important for my tenants to meet the community in a celebratory mood. Nobody is in a business mood. They are in a friendship, let’s have fun, party mood. It gets everyone on a nice relationship base. It establishes relationships,” said Pro

Pro says they are expected to be sold out.

