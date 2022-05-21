Advertisement

Food Truck Festival comes to ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport

Food trucks packed ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport Saturday.
Food trucks packed ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport Saturday.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Food trucks packed ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport Saturday.

The Square brings in about 8 or 9 food trucks a twice year.

It’s a great way for people to enjoy food and socialize.

The owner of the Square Pete Pro says it’s a good way for his tenants to interact with the community.

“It’s important for my tenants to meet the community in a celebratory mood. Nobody is in a business mood. They are in a friendship, let’s have fun, party mood. It gets everyone on a nice relationship base. It establishes relationships,” said Pro

Pro says they are expected to be sold out.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Brandon Simmons
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen
Kathy Kelley
Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

Latest News

Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders.
Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation partnered with the Chestnut Mountain Ranch to plant trees.
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation and Chestnut Mountain Ranch partner up to plant trees
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening weather forecast for May 20, 2022