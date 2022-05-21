Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders.

The lunch took place at East Marion Park.

It was their way of giving back to the first responders.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, and plenty of food were served to the responders.

The Service Administrator of Marion County says they can’t thank the first responders enough.

“We’ve invited every law enforcement, EMS, and fire station in Marion county. We’ve invited them all,” said Moore

“They’re the main responders of our community, so if we can help them with something that they don’t normally get to do like sit down and have lunch or see other people. It’s the main priority for them,” Girls Scouts, Lillian and Madyson said.

This is one of the community service projects the girl scouts do.

