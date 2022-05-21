Advertisement

Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders

Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders.
Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders.

The lunch took place at East Marion Park.

It was their way of giving back to the first responders.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, and plenty of food were served to the responders.

The Service Administrator of Marion County says they can’t thank the first responders enough.

“We’ve invited every law enforcement, EMS, and fire station in Marion county. We’ve invited them all,” said Moore

“They’re the main responders of our community, so if we can help them with something that they don’t normally get to do like sit down and have lunch or see other people. It’s the main priority for them,” Girls Scouts, Lillian and Madyson said.

This is one of the community service projects the girl scouts do.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Brandon Simmons
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen
Kathy Kelley
Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

Latest News

Food trucks packed ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport Saturday.
Food Truck Festival comes to ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation partnered with the Chestnut Mountain Ranch to plant trees.
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation and Chestnut Mountain Ranch partner up to plant trees
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening weather forecast for May 20, 2022