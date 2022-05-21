Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County.

The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153.

Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved.

While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

As of 1 p.m., officials say one lane of the road has reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

