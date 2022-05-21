Advertisement

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County.
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County.

The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153.

Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved.

While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

As of 1 p.m., officials say one lane of the road has reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Brandon Simmons
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen
Kathy Kelley
Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

Latest News

The American Chestnut Tree Foundation partnered with the Chestnut Mountain Ranch to plant trees.
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation and Chestnut Mountain Ranch partner up to plant trees
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening weather forecast for May 20, 2022
Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival
Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival
Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival