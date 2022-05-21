WVU Baseball continues dominance in Kansas State series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball duplicated their Thursday night victory, taking another 15-4 win over Kansas State.

West Virignia saw a homerun from Brandon Berry in the bottom of the third that brought in Victor Scott, giving the Mountaineers a 3-0 edge.

WVU took off in the bottom of the fourth, an unstoppable inning where they tallied eight runs.

The Mountaineers will be back on the court tomorrow at 12 p.m. to finish out the weekend with the Wildcats.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.