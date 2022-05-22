Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse gets the three-peat, ninth state championship for program

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior continued its dominance into 2022. securing the three-peat and a ninth state championship for the program.

“We tell the girls,, we don’t rebuild, we reload. We tell these younger girls keep working hard because your turn is coming. When they’re ready, we move them right into positions and they take over where the older girls leave the open spots,” head coach Jon Cain said. “We try to make the game to where they love it and they want to play more. We’re excited, we’re really excited.”

The Polar Bears got out to a 3-0 lead before allowing one goal from Buckhannon-Upshur in the first 10 minutes of gameplay, then went on a 6-0 run to end the first half.

Fairmont Senior opened the second half with five unanswered goals before the Lady Bucs scored two back-to-back. The Polar Bears closed it out with a 17-4 lead.

“Now that there’s more awareness of the sport, hopefully we will grow more attention to ourselves, our school and our community. I’m really excited to see what the future holds for us. It feels amazing, I’ve worked really hard for this,” senior Chloe Travelstead said after being named championship MVP. “I can’t imagine a better way to end my four years. It’s like I’m ending something and beginning it at the same time.”

Travelstead, Madison Jones and Morgan Rogers played the final game of their high school careers on the field where they’ll begin their collegiate one, all three having signed to Davis & Elkins earlier this year.

“It’s a really cool feeling, not a lot of kids get to do this. Hopefully it’s the first win here of many,” Rogers said. “I saw passion and I saw love between all of us and for the sport. When we put it together, it’s really cool getting to watch and be a part of it.”

