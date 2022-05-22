Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | May 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today has easily been the hottest day of 2022 so far. We saw multiple towns hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, and Hacker Valley even broke its daily heat record of 84 degrees back in 2009 with a high of 88 degrees today. This evening, showers and thunderstorms will start to present themselves due to the abundance of heat and humidity, particularly in some of our higher elevations. These cells will be very scattered, so not everyone will see showers tonight. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and a few sprinkles may pop up around sunrise. Then we stay mostly dry for the rest of the morning, as temperatures begin trying to heat up again like they did today. They’ll likely only get to the upper 70s and low 80s before a cold front sweeps through in the early afternoon, ushering in a cooler air mass. Temperatures will then decline for the rest of the day, as some scattered thunderstorms populate the region, none of which look to be too severe. By about 9-10pm precipitation should be done for the rest of the night, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions through Monday morning. There is some model discrepancy on whether Monday will be rainy or not; a system to our south is proving to be a tough one to track. It may only brush our southeastern areas throughout the course of the day, but another model suggests that the system will push far north enough that all of us will be seeing rain pretty much all day. I personally don’t think rain would push any farther northeast than Braxton, Upshur, and Tucker Counties, but the potential is still there, so you may want to have an umbrella handy just in case. Regardless of rain, temperatures will be much cooler, maxing out below average in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday will be another cloudy day, but temperatures will start to rise back to the seasonable mid-70s. Temps in the 80s are likely for Wednesday and Thursday, and predicted atmospheric instability may lead to more thunderstorms (probably more likely on Thursday than Wednesday).

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy morning giving way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy; rain showers possible. High: 69

Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonable. High: 77

