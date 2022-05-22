Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started off with sun and warming temperatures, but early in the afternoon, a cold front swept through, and temperatures have pretty much been dropping since. This front caused a rainy afternoon, but showers have been pretty off-and-on. Most of these showers didn’t amount to any thunderstorms, but there were a few brief lightning strikes down in Webster County. Later tonight, showers taper off, and clouds remain through tomorrow morning. A rain system to our south is expected to push into our area tomorrow, but there is still uncertainty on how far north it will go. It seems as though most of the morning will be dry and cloudy, then by around noon, rain will steadily creep its way into our southern and eastern counties; most generally speaking, east of I-79. The most southeastern of our area may see some heavier steady rain through the afternoon. Some models show light showers pushing far enough north to cover all of our viewing area by around 5-6pm, but confidence isn’t too high. Should those models pan out, it wouldn’t be much rain at all, and would start to retreat back to the east by 8-9pm. All showers will be cleared out of the area by about 10-11pm, leaving behind a decent amount of clouds through Tuesday. There is a small chance for a few stray sprinkles here or there on Tuesday, but overall it should be a much drier day. Wednesday will likely be dry as well, and warmer, with highs back into the low 80s in the lowlands. This warmth comes with increased southerly flow ahead of a cold front expected to cross on Thursday, bringing more rain and a chance of thunderstorms. This front’s passage will drop Friday’s highs to the low 70s, and shower/thunderstorm activity is likely to linger on Friday as well. Beyond that, as it stands now, Memorial Day Weekend is looking to be under an area of high pressure, so it’s likely we’ll see mostly sunny skies and summer-like temperatures.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Cloudy; possible PM showers. High: 68

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. High: 76

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 83

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.