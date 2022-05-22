Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church holds community graduation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local educators joined together to recognize young graduates.

The 3rd annual ‘Dare to Dream’ community graduation recognized students connected to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Fairmont.

Graduates ranged from preschool to high school, and even college graduates.

Members of the Marion County Board of Education were at the graduation along with the student’s teachers and principals.

“This year God placed something different in my heart to share with the community in spite of everything going on. To insert something positive in spite of all the negativity, and sad things that have occurred. Daring to dream when you dare to do something it can be difficult,” said Pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Dr. Mark A. Staples

The whole purpose of the graduation is to celebrate the students and their families.

Staples says celebrating the graduates is significant.

“It’s important to celebrate because growing up in an inner-city project community. Being 1 of 10 children. Seeing role models such as myself, encourage me. The church has always been an important part of supporting education and the importance of education,” said Staples

The theme ‘Dare to Dream’ comes from acknowledging academic achievement and encourages further aspiration among local youth.

“I think Dare to Dream comes from being a little boy. We would play a game and call it I dare you to. Someone would draw a line and they would dare you to cross it. Every time they would draw it further and further. It would challenge you and it would stretch you,” said Staples.

Staples says he wants to see the graduates go as far as they can and achieve as much as they can in their education.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.