Teays Valley firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Teays Valley Fire Department was called to an animal rescue Sunday morning.

The rescue was not for a dog or a cat, but a brood of ducklings!

The fire department posted the photos on its social media pages.

The department says they rescued the ducklings from a storm drain on Great Teays Boulevard.

Crews say they were able to free the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.

