Teays Valley firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain

Ducks rescued from storm drain
Ducks rescued from storm drain(Teays Valley Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Teays Valley Fire Department was called to an animal rescue Sunday morning.

The rescue was not for a dog or a cat, but a brood of ducklings!

The fire department posted the photos on its social media pages.

The department says they rescued the ducklings from a storm drain on Great Teays Boulevard.

Crews say they were able to free the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.

