Teays Valley firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Teays Valley Fire Department was called to an animal rescue Sunday morning.
The rescue was not for a dog or a cat, but a brood of ducklings!
The fire department posted the photos on its social media pages.
The department says they rescued the ducklings from a storm drain on Great Teays Boulevard.
Crews say they were able to free the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.
