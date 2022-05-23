Advertisement

4 teens killed in shootings in South Carolina

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Four teens were killed in two shootings in the same neighborhood over the weekend, police said

Investigators from the Newberry Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Wise Street after reports of a shooting Saturday night at around midnight. The victim in that shooting was later said to be a 16-year-old.

At around 2:51 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement was called to a second shooting that investigators said killed three teens. The second shooting scene was only a few blocks away from the first one.

A Newberry County, S.C., shooting leaves three dead on Sunday. This shooting follows a Saturday...
A Newberry County, S.C., shooting leaves three dead on Sunday. This shooting follows a Saturday shooting in the same area that killed a teenager.(clear)

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said the ages of the teens slain Sunday range from 15 to 19 years old.

Law enforcement’s initial investigation has found that all the victims knew each other. At a press conference, investigators weren’t willing to elaborate on how they knew each other at this time. However, they said they were aware of what schools the victims attended.

In a social media post, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Newberry High School will be learning remotely on Monday out of precaution, though there has been no direct threat to the school.

“The Newberry City Police Department is leading an intensive investigation. Please pray for the families and for our community,” the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash
Food trucks packed ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport Saturday.
Food Truck Festival comes to ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
Woman convicted on 3 counts in fatal hit-and-run crash
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial