Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Grand Jury returned a total of 14 indictments for this term, one of which included a murder indictment for Stoane Binegar.
Binegar is accused of killing a man at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County on Jan. 3.
Indictments are only an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The following is a list of all 14 indictments returned in Barbour County:
Stoane M. Binegar, of Shinnston, WV
- One Count: Murder
- One Count: Robbery in the First Degree
Brian Brookover, of Philippi, WV
- One Count: Sexual Assault in the First Degree
- Two Counts: Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian
- One Count: Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
Donald Watson, Jr., of Junior, WV
- One Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle in a Manner Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
- One Count: Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Second (2nd) Offense
Willard Starkey, of Flemington, WV
- One Count: Grand Larceny
- Two Counts: Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling
- One Count: Entry of a Vehicle Three Counts: Destruction of Property
- One Count: Petit Larceny One Count: Attempt to Commit a Burglary
Michael Lynch, of Philippi, WV
- One Count: Grand Larceny
Billy Bennett, of Belington, WV
- One Count: Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Third (3rd) Offense
Russell Farris, of Flemington, WV
- One Count: Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury
- Two Counts: Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm
- Two Counts: Domestic Assault
James Cutright, of Philippi, WV
- One Count: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol- Third (3rd) Offense
- One Count: Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Third (3rd) Offense
Bobbie Vannoy, of Philippi, WV
- Two Counts: Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Change of Sex Offender Registry Information
Andreas Antonelli, of Belington, WV
- One Count: Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person
- One Count: Conspiracy
Destiny Stemple, of Philippi, WV
- One Count: Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person
- One Count: Conspiracy
Michele Henning, of Belington, WV
- One Count: Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury
- One Count: Child Neglect Resulting in Serious Injury
- One Count: Driving Under the Influence
- One Count: Driving Under the Influence Causing Serious Bodily Injury
Timothy Sweet II, of Buckhannon, WV
- One Count: Failure to Meet Obligation to Provide Support to a Minor
Sabrina Woods, of Clarksburg, WV
- Eight Counts: Medicaid Fraud
- One Count: Fraudulent Schemes
