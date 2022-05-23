Advertisement

Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder

(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Grand Jury returned a total of 14 indictments for this term, one of which included a murder indictment for Stoane Binegar.

Binegar is accused of killing a man at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County on Jan. 3.

Click here for more details into this case.

Stoane Mason Binegar
Stoane Mason Binegar(WV Corrections)

Indictments are only an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The following is a list of all 14 indictments returned in Barbour County:

Stoane M. Binegar, of Shinnston, WV

  • One Count: Murder
  • One Count: Robbery in the First Degree

Brian Brookover, of Philippi, WV

  • One Count: Sexual Assault in the First Degree
  • Two Counts: Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian
  • One Count: Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

Donald Watson, Jr., of Junior, WV

  • One Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle in a Manner Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
  • One Count: Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Second (2nd) Offense

Willard Starkey, of Flemington, WV

  • One Count: Grand Larceny
  • Two Counts: Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling
  • One Count: Entry of a Vehicle Three Counts: Destruction of Property
  • One Count: Petit Larceny One Count: Attempt to Commit a Burglary

Michael Lynch, of Philippi, WV

  • One Count: Grand Larceny

Billy Bennett, of Belington, WV

  • One Count: Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Third (3rd) Offense

Russell Farris, of Flemington, WV

  • One Count: Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury
  • Two Counts: Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm
  • Two Counts: Domestic Assault

James Cutright, of Philippi, WV

  • One Count: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol- Third (3rd) Offense
  • One Count: Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Third (3rd) Offense

Bobbie Vannoy, of Philippi, WV

  • Two Counts: Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Change of Sex Offender Registry Information

Andreas Antonelli, of Belington, WV

  • One Count: Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person
  • One Count: Conspiracy

Destiny Stemple, of Philippi, WV

  • One Count: Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person
  • One Count: Conspiracy

Michele Henning, of Belington, WV

  • One Count: Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury
  • One Count: Child Neglect Resulting in Serious Injury
  • One Count: Driving Under the Influence
  • One Count: Driving Under the Influence Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Timothy Sweet II, of Buckhannon, WV

  • One Count: Failure to Meet Obligation to Provide Support to a Minor

Sabrina Woods, of Clarksburg, WV

  • Eight Counts: Medicaid Fraud
  • One Count: Fraudulent Schemes

