Body discovered in the Cheat River

A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWELSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.

The body was found at approximately 2:36 p.m. on Friday, according to the Preston County 911 Center.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Preston County Sheriff, Preston County Swift Water and Dive Teams responded to the scene in addition to Rowelsburg and Kingwood Volunteer Fire Departments, officials said.

The identification of the person and the cause of death have not been released at this time.

