Boyd W. Starkey, 100 years old, passed from this life on May 22, 2022. He was the son of Jasper and Fannie Starkey of Jacksonburg, WV.

He is survived by his daughter, Connie Sue Starkey of Fairview and his son Michael (Julia) Starkey of Fairview. Also surviving are two daughters-in-law, Dorothy Greiger and Lela Florine Starkey; his grandsons, Roger Lee (Chrissy) Starkey, Jody Starkey, Stephen (Missy) Starkey, and Matthew (Carmen) Starkey; great grandchildren, Owen Nicholas Starkey, Christopher Boyd Starkey, Olivia Pearl Starkey, and Emma Lewis; step granddaughters, Cathy McCoy, Cindy Lowe, Bobbie Lewis, and Heather Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Pearl Parker Starkey. They were married for 68 years. Two sons, Roger Lee Starkey and Jeffrey Starkey, as well as an infant daughter, Tina Louise.

He was the last of his family. Grace (Gerald) Jones of Fairview, Lucinda (Ervin) Evans of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Mary (Rolph) Hunsaker of Sandusky, Ohio, and James Gale (Mary) Starkey of Chicago, Ill. passed before him.

Boyd was a member of the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ where he served as an elder for many years. He worked for Eastern Associated Coal Federal #1 at Grant Town. He was a member of UMWA #4047. He loved to hunt, reload and shoot traps.

The family will receive friends at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the church on Friday at 12:00 p.m. with Evangelist Robert Leedy officiating. Interment will follow at Benefield Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.