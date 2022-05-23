Charlene Sue Schell, 77, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 17, 1945, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Clarence Stanley Merrifield and Virginia Lee (Scarcella) Merrifield.

Charlene retired from Mon Power after of 40 years of service. She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School. Charlene attended Rivesville United Methodist Church. She was a great cook and was known for her special noodles. When the family had special gatherings, she would make her special noodles for the family.

Charlene is survived by her daughter, Gina Marie Dixon and her significant other, Kirk Harris of Fairmont; her son, Robert Douglas Dixon of Tennessee; her grandchildren, Britiny Hayhurst, Robert Davis, Kayla Cox, Savanna Hastings, Candice Hatch; her great grandchildren, Parker Davis; her brother, Rev. Stanley Merrifield and his wife, Nancy of Rivesville; her sister, Sue Knepper and her husband, Michael of Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Henry Schell; great grandchildren, Kaitlynn Jade Newbraugh.

Memorial contribution may be made to Marion County Humane Society, P. O Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Rev. Stanley Merrifield, officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.