Clee T. Henderson, 81, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully Friday, May 20, 2022 on the back porch of his home watching the deer and turkey as he did every morning.

He was born May 4, 1941 in Brushy Fork, to the late Cecil and Celia (Tyson) Henderson.

Clee is survived by his loving wife Betty Heaster Henderson.

He is also survived by his four children, Cathy Henderson Jones and husband Michael of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Cheryl Blake and husband Tracy of Portsmouth, VA, Tom Henderson and wife Traci of Bridgeport, Douglas Henderson and wife Kyong, Ashburn, VA; his 8 grandchildren, Joshua Jones and Stephanie Jones, IL, Daniel Askew and Lauren Askew, VA, Megan Henderson, Bridgeport, and Philip, Sydney and Hailey Henderson, VA; and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother Carl Henderson of Chardon Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Charles; his sister Clarice Hale and his grandson, Michael Thomas Henderson.

Clee was a graduate of Bridgeport High School class of 1960.

Clee was a local masonry contractor, owning and operating, Henderson Masonry for many years. Prior to his masonry career, Clee owned and operated the C&B Markets in Nutter Fort and Stonewood. In his younger years, he worked at C&H Market in Bridgeport and as a bank teller for the old Bridgeport Bank.

He was an avid fan of college basketball and football and enjoyed watching all the games with his wife. He also liked hunting with his longtime friend JK Alfred and always looked forward to the annual deer hunting weekend at JK’s farm. Clee especially loved going to ramp dinners, auctions and driving around Brushy Fork and the mountains of West Virginia with his brother Carl.

Family and friends will miss the many stories about the history of the people and city of Bridgeport and Brushy Fork that he so loved to reminisce.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Reverend Jim Lang presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

Condolences to the Henderson Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.

