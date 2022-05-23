Advertisement

Cowen man accused of grabbing, attempting to hit police officer

Arey Harman
Arey Harman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he grabbed and attempted to strike an officer at his home.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Cowen on Friday due to an open dump with “mounds of trash” piled against the home, according to a criminal complaint.

At the home, officers said Arey Harman, 28, would not open the door or cooperate with the investigation.

The report says Harman was given multiple chances to comply with officers but continued to obstruct the investigation.

When officers made entry into the home, Harman allegedly struck an officer with door and knocked them backward.

Harman also grabbed the officer’s uniform and attempted to strike the officer before other officers became involved, the report says.

Officers said they deployed a taser that took Harman to the ground to be placed in custody.

Harman has been charged with battery on an officer, assault on an officer and obstructing. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

