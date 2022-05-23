David Ray Owens, 81, of Roanoke, West Virginia, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

David was born on March 10, 1941, in St. George, West Virginia, a son of the late John Randolph and Lela Pearl King Owens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Kaleb Wilfong and nine siblings: Geraldine Strait, Edmond Owens, Junior Owens, Laura Pearl Waybright, Jim Owens, Gertrude Forte, Roy Owens, Susan Wallis, and Norma Holt.

On September 22, 1962, David married Genevie “Jenny” Watring. She will miss him dearly after more than 59 years of marriage.

Forever cherishing their memories of David are his two daughters: Kathy Marsh and husband, Mike, of Jane Lew, and Kimberly Boyce and husband, Kenny, of Bruceton Mills; five grandchildren: Jessica Rhodes and husband, Danny, of Parsons, Owen Fansler and fiancé Alexandra, of Bruceton Mills, Erin Pethtel and husband, Jamie, of New Matamoras, Ohio, Brennon Marsh and wife Kathy of Parsons, and BreAnne Marsh of Parsons; eight great-grandchildren: Damian and Delainey Rhodes, Allison Fansler, Eli and Emma Pethel, BraiLynn and Bryson Marsh, and PresLeigh Rosenau; three siblings: Melvin Owens of St. George, Bruce Owens and wife, Carol, of St. George, and Jean Myers and husband, Richard, of St. George, and several nieces and nephews.

David was a Christian by faith and a member of the Assembly of God Church. After attending high school, he served his country proudly in the United States Army. He retired from Mon Power as a Control Room foreman. David enjoyed traveling and outdoor hobbies to include hunting, golfing, fishing, boating and four-wheeler riding.

Donations in memory of David may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ronnie Beeson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

