Advertisement

Former Clarksburg Water Board GM dies

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Clarksburg Water Board General Manager Richard Welch has died.

Welch passed away on Sunday at United Hospital Center.

He retired from the water board last May after more than 45 years of service.

He was first elected to the board in 1975 at the age of 27 and later served as its distribution manager before being promoted to general manager in 2000.

Welch was 74 years old.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River

Latest News

Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder
WVU Business & Economics building
State legislators tour new WVU Business & Economics building
WVU Business & Economics building
WVU Business & Economics building
Olive Garden officially opens
Olive Garden holds grand opening
Olive Garden holds grand opening