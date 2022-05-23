Former Clarksburg Water Board GM dies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Clarksburg Water Board General Manager Richard Welch has died.

Welch passed away on Sunday at United Hospital Center.

He retired from the water board last May after more than 45 years of service.

He was first elected to the board in 1975 at the age of 27 and later served as its distribution manager before being promoted to general manager in 2000.

Welch was 74 years old.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.