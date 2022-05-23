Advertisement

Glenville State names Staff Employee of the Year

Teresa Sterns, Executive Assistant to the President at Glenville State University
Teresa Sterns, Executive Assistant to the President at Glenville State University(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Staff Employee of the Year at Glenville State University has been named.

Teresa Sterns, Executive Assistant to the President at Glenville State University, is this year’s Staff Employee of the Year.

Nominations for the award noted that Sterns and her years of service, “make her uniquely knowledgeable of the quickest, most cost-effective, or correct ways of getting things done.” Another coworker stated that, “everyone comes to her first if they need anything…because people know she will get the job done, and done beautifully.” Yet another called her poised, professional, and organized and someone who willingly assists others and does what it takes to get the job done.

“When my name was announced I thought…no way, me!? I was surprised and gratefully excited – what an honor,” Sterns said.

Originally from Grantsville, West Virginia, Sterns received her undergraduate degrees from Glenville State and holds a master’s degree from West Virginia University.

She originally came to Glenville State in November 1999 and throughout her time with the institution, has worked with seven different full-time or interim presidents.

Sterns also serves as the Secretary to the Glenville State University Board of Governors, helps plan special events, and has previously served as the Director of the Hidden Promise Scholars Program and as Interim Director of Admissions.

“I am so thankful and honored to have received this award. Thank you to my colleagues for your teamwork, support, and appreciation. It is great to part of the Pioneer family!” she added.

In her free time, she enjoys bowling, skydiving, dancing, working outside, and spending time with her family.

Sterns becomes the 33rd recipient of the staff recognition award that has been presented at Glenville State since 1986. Names of the honorees are displayed on a permanent plaque in the Heflin Administration Building.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

Latest News

Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin
Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin
Food Truck Festival comes to ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport
Food Truck Festival comes to ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation and Chestnut Mountain Ranch partner up to plant trees
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation and Chestnut Mountain Ranch partner up to plant trees
Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders
Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders