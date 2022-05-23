Glenville State names Staff Employee of the Year

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Staff Employee of the Year at Glenville State University has been named.

Teresa Sterns, Executive Assistant to the President at Glenville State University, is this year’s Staff Employee of the Year.

Nominations for the award noted that Sterns and her years of service, “make her uniquely knowledgeable of the quickest, most cost-effective, or correct ways of getting things done.” Another coworker stated that, “everyone comes to her first if they need anything…because people know she will get the job done, and done beautifully.” Yet another called her poised, professional, and organized and someone who willingly assists others and does what it takes to get the job done.

“When my name was announced I thought…no way, me!? I was surprised and gratefully excited – what an honor,” Sterns said.

Originally from Grantsville, West Virginia, Sterns received her undergraduate degrees from Glenville State and holds a master’s degree from West Virginia University.

She originally came to Glenville State in November 1999 and throughout her time with the institution, has worked with seven different full-time or interim presidents.

Sterns also serves as the Secretary to the Glenville State University Board of Governors, helps plan special events, and has previously served as the Director of the Hidden Promise Scholars Program and as Interim Director of Admissions.

“I am so thankful and honored to have received this award. Thank you to my colleagues for your teamwork, support, and appreciation. It is great to part of the Pioneer family!” she added.

In her free time, she enjoys bowling, skydiving, dancing, working outside, and spending time with her family.

Sterns becomes the 33rd recipient of the staff recognition award that has been presented at Glenville State since 1986. Names of the honorees are displayed on a permanent plaque in the Heflin Administration Building.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.