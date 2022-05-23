Governor Justice visits Clay-Battelle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice was in Monongalia County this afternoon to announce a new program to help stop the opioid epidemic.

Clay-Battelle Middle and High School may soon be game changers.

Gamechanger is Governor Justice’s new opioid and addiction prevention program that uses peer mediators to help reach students early.

“Monongalia County Schools has decided to implement this program and they have chosen Clay-Battelle middle high school as the place for implementation. We are a 6 through 12 school, so it’s going to get a little more bang for the buck,” said Principal of Clay-Battelle, David Cottrell.

The program will start out with 2 instructors hired within the facility, but in the future the community will be brought in to help teach the students of the dangers of the opioid crisis.

“As the program progresses toward the end of the year we will get setup to go to our second year of it with training peer tutors to work with the kids. Tell them the dangers of opioid abuse, opioid addiction. It will actually be kids teaching other kids the issues of opioid addiction,” said Cottrell.

Cottrell says the program is necessary because students could be exposed to addiction at anytime.

He says it’s not just a problem in West Virginia.

“I think it’s a world issue and I think if you look at any of the research we know it’s a big issue in West Virginia, especially rural areas in West Virginia. Just excited that Clay-Battelle was selected to be apart of this program,” said Cottrell.

As Cottrell says, the goal of the program is to save students from addiction.

