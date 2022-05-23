High School Baseball Regional Breakdown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High School baseball regional play kicks off this week, with five NCWV teams in the hunt for a spot in the state tournament.

In Class AAA, Bridgeport and Morgantown will square off, the same Region I matchup that was played last year, the Indians taking the series in two games. The Mohigans earned the Section 1 title with a 13-12 walk-off victory in the first go around with Wheeling Park, while Bridgeport went to all three games with University, clinching an 11-10 win over the Hawks in the final inning.

RCB and Fairmont Senior are representing Class AA, Byrd taking on Herbert Hoover and the Polar Bears facing off with Weir. Both of these games have been postponed until Tuesday. The Flying Eagles posted a comeback 6-5 walk-of win over Lincoln in sectionals, while Fairmont Senior played to a less stressful 7-2 victory over Weir.

Notre Dame edged out Tygarts Valley after 10 innings to land them a spot in the Class A Region II Championship, they will be up against reigning Class A State Champions Moorefield.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.