Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weekend started with highs in the hot upper-80s, before rain moved in yesterday. Today will be much cooler than the past few days, as a high-pressure system north of us, combined with a low-pressure system in the south, will drag cooler air from the north into our area. It also does mean there are rain chances in parts of our area today. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in the eastern half of our region between 1 to 9 PM. Not much rain is expected, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ at most. Besides that, winds will be light and come from the northeast, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s at most, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, it’s a gray afternoon, with some rain. Overnight, any leftover precipitation is gone before 2 AM, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, it will be a calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, the same low-pressure system lingers east of us, keeping skies cloudy. Winds will be light and come from the east, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, expect a cloudy, but otherwise nice, afternoon. Temperatures then rise into the low-80s on Wednesday, as another low-pressure system starts moving in from out west and lifting warm air into our area. So Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Then on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, a cold front pushes in, bringing showers and even a few thunderstorms into our area. So Thursday night into Friday morning will be a bit messy. We should fully dry out by Friday night, leaving behind highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies this weekend. In short, today is a cool, cloudy start to the week, temperatures rise to seasonable levels later this week, before more rain moves towards the end of the week.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with rain showers during the late-morning. By the afternoon, this becomes a steady rain, with most of the rain east of I-79. So you will want an umbrella and, maybe, some extra time on the roads. This rain will last even into the evening. Besides that, winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, today will be much cooler than the past few days, with soggy conditions as well. High: 64.

Tonight: We start with lighter rain in the area, with rain showers moving eastward. This means that the rain west of I-79 leaves by midnight, and rain east of I-79 leaves before 3 AM. Skies will remain cloudy during that time, and winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, tonight will be mild, with light showers leaving overnight. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Skies will be overcast, but we should stay dry. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, it will be a cloudy, seasonable afternoon. Not a bad day to go outside. High: 75.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing throughout the afternoon and evening. We might see a light shower in the afternoon, but for the most part, it should be a dry day. Winds will come from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, expect a seasonably warm, calm afternoon, with some clouds. High: 83.

