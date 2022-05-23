Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 20th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone. What a change from how we ended last week. That cold front that moved through yesterday definitely brought our temperatures down today, leaving us to only hit up to the low 60′s. Showers will continue throughout the night but don’t expect to see much in terms of accumulation. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy days, but they will also be warmer. As we head into the end of the week, we’ll watch the approach of a cold from the west. Expect showers ahead of the front on Thursday as well as Friday with a few embedded storms. Then once the front goes through, we’ll have some lingering showers on Saturday morning, then we should be looking at a fine weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low 53

Tuesday: Showers ending early then mostly cloudy: High 74

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 84

