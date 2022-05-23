Marion County officials preparing for upcoming graduations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With graduation night right around the corner, Marion County officials are working hard to make it a success.

Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion High Schools all have their graduations this upcoming weekend.

Each ceremony takes about two hours and as a maintenance official with the schools tells us, a lot of planning goes into making sure the ceremonies run smoothly.

“Usually tell us about a week before the final dates and what time they are going to start to finalize their practices so you know once we get that we meet every morning down here in maintenance,” said Andy Price, Administrative Assistance for Maintenance Facilities.

