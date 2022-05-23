Advertisement

Miss West Virginia visits Johnson Elementary School

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Miss West Virginia visited Johnson Elementary school Monday.

She interacted with the students and answered any questions the students may have had.

Her message to the students were to be kind and treat everyone with respect.

Miss West Virginia says she only has one year to make the most of that title.

“What’s so funny is it’s been awesome and some of the questions they were asking were hysterical and probably some of the hardest interview questions I have ever been asked were some of the questions I was asked today,” said Miss West Virginia, Christina Fowler.

Miss West Virginia says she hopes to inspire the students to do good.

