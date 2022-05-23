Advertisement

Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder

In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister, state police said.(Clay County Detention Center)
By WKYT staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to murder for the death of her newborn.

In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister, state police said.

An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractured ribs and cranial bleeding.

Bowling was supposed to go on trial Monday, but instead, she pleaded guilty to murder.

As part of the plea agreement, the recommended sentence is 40 years in prison.

Bowling will be formally sentenced on June 27.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

Latest News

A toddler was killed and two family members were injured in a triple shooting in Maine.
2-year-old girl killed, 2 men hurt in shooting amid family T-shirt argument, authorities say
FILE - The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal district judge on the law,...
Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
What’s next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children
Forest service to conduct prescribed burn in Pendleton County
Monongahela National Forest completes prescribed burns
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5