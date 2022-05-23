Advertisement

Monongahela National Forest completes prescribed burns

Forest service to conduct prescribed burn in Pendleton County
Forest service to conduct prescribed burn in Pendleton County(U.S. Forest Service)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - During March and April, Monongahela National Forest successfully completed three prescribed burns on 2,081 acres of National Forest System land in Greenbrier and Pendleton counties.

These prescribed burns are helping to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

The Prescribed burn at Peach Orchard was 1,119 acres, and the one at Lick Mountain was 405 acres. Both of these Greenbrier County burns help create conditions that favor oak-hickory and oak-pine communities and reduce vegetation in the understory resulting in increased wildlife habitat diversity, increased mast, and ultimately a healthier forest, officials said. Many wildlife species prefer a more open forest floor for breeding and foraging, which can result from periodic prescribed burning.

The Big Mountain Unit 1 Prescribed Burn, which was 557 acres, helps maintain the oak forest, promote oak regeneration, and will eventually increase the number of acorns, a critical food for wildlife.

Firefighters from Monongahela National Forest were assisted by several other organizations during prescribed burning this spring.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

Latest News

Arey Harman
Cowen man accused of grabbing, attempting to hit police officer
John Chesire
Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer
Teresa Sterns, Executive Assistant to the President at Glenville State University
Glenville State names Staff Employee of the Year
Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin
Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin