Advertisement

Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer

John Chesire
John Chesire(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after officers said he impersonated a trooper of the West Virginia State Police.

A man, later identified as John Chesire, 50, of Morgantown, contacted the WVU Police Department approximately 12 times on January 27th and identified himself as a West Virginia State Trooper, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Chesire was “calling in an officer complaint” and clearly identified himself as a “West Virginia State Trooper” with an identification number as 182 during his calls with WVU Police.

Officers said they spoke with Chesire on Jan. 28th, and he told them he made those phone calls and called himself a Trooper. He also told officers he was not employed by the WVSP and was unemployed.

Chesire has never been a law enforcement officer in any jurisdiction, according to the report.

Chesire has been charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

Latest News

Forest service to conduct prescribed burn in Pendleton County
Monongahela National Forest completes prescribed burns
Arey Harman
Cowen man accused of grabbing, attempting to hit police officer
Teresa Sterns, Executive Assistant to the President at Glenville State University
Glenville State names Staff Employee of the Year
Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin
Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin