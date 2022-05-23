Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after officers said he impersonated a trooper of the West Virginia State Police.

A man, later identified as John Chesire, 50, of Morgantown, contacted the WVU Police Department approximately 12 times on January 27th and identified himself as a West Virginia State Trooper, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Chesire was “calling in an officer complaint” and clearly identified himself as a “West Virginia State Trooper” with an identification number as 182 during his calls with WVU Police.

Officers said they spoke with Chesire on Jan. 28th, and he told them he made those phone calls and called himself a Trooper. He also told officers he was not employed by the WVSP and was unemployed.

Chesire has never been a law enforcement officer in any jurisdiction, according to the report.

Chesire has been charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

