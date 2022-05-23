Olive Garden officially opens

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of waiting, Olive Garden is officially open in Clarksburg.

The restaurant officially opened this morning with its grand opening.

Clarksburg Mayor Jim Marino was there for the ribbon cutting, which drew a crowd of about 100 people.

General Manager Ryan Stahl says people have been asking him about a Clarksburg location since he began working at the one in Morgantown over a decade ago.

Stahl says the community has been very supportive.

“It’s been great everyone in the community has been super helpful with neighboring businesses,” said Stahl. The hiring process has been fun its been nice meeting a lot of people from the community and I feel like we’ve hired a lot of bright smiling faces.”

The restaurant is located on Emily Drive across from Lowe’s.

