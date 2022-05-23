Advertisement

Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin

McLaughlin
McLaughlin(Courtesy photo)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After being reported missing on March 13, 48-year-old Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin’s body was found in Deckers Creek in Morgantown the next day.

McLaughlin left behind her children and several other loved ones.

Hundreds of family members and friends have continued to share their memories of McLaughlin on Facebook.

Most posts shared were about how she positively influenced their lives.

McLaughlin was known in the community as a regular at 123 Pleasant St., a live music venue that she also used to work at.

In her honor, 123 held a concert, Return to Neverland, which featured some of McLaughlin’s favorite local artists.

The show started as an opportunity to gather and listen to her favorite music.

However, it turned into a benefit to help support McLaughlin’s children in this difficult time.

Family members were grateful for the support from 123 and the community.

The cause of McLaughlin’s death was unknown.

