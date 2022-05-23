Advertisement

Woman convicted on 3 counts in fatal hit-and-run crash

File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.(WVVA)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy has been convicted on three counts, a prosecutor said.

Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty Thursday of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render aid and failure to report, McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan told WVVA-TV.

Estep was arrested in December 2020, days after the 2-year-old boy was struck on Thanksgiving near the McDowell County community of Bradshaw by a vehicle described as an older model silver SUV.

Estep faces a sentence of 1 to 5 years on the felony conviction of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the station reported.

It may bring some justice for the boy’s family, but it was a “heartbreaking case and there really is no happy ending,” Morgan said.

