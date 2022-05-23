Advertisement

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout has been stocked.

The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 16. 

  • Anthony Creek
  • Big Clear Creek
  • Big Sandy Creek
  • Blackwater River
  • Buckhannon River
  • Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
  • Bullskin Run
  • Cacapon Park Lake
  • Camp Creek
  • Camp Creek of Mash Fork (Children & Class Q)
  • Castlemans Run Lake
  • Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
  • Coopers Rock Lake
  • Cranberry River
  • Dry Fork (Tucker)
  • East Fork Greenbrier River
  • East River
  • Elk River
  • Evitts Run
  • French Creek Pond
  • Gandy Creek
  • Glade Creek of New River
  • Glady Fork
  • Horseshoe Run
  • Indian Creek
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Creek of Cherry River
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Laurel Fork of Holly River
  • Left Fork of Holly River
  • Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River
  • Little Clear Creek
  • Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Lost River
  • Mash Fork
  • Meadow Creek of Anthony Creek
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Middle Wheeling Lake
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek Reservoir
  • New Creek
  • New Creek Dam No. 14
  • North Fork Lunice
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North Fork South Branch
  • Opequon Creek
  • Paint Creek
  • Pinnacle Creek
  • Pond Fork
  • Potts Creek
  • R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
  • Red Creek
  • Rich Creek
  • Rock Cliff Lake
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (lower section)
  • Shavers Fork (upper section)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Summit Lake
  • Teter Creek Lake
  • Trout Run
  • Upper Guyandotte River
  • Waites Run
  • Watoga Lake
  • West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Phares
Man accused of pulling out AK-47 at Burger King because of wrong order
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
I-79 flipped truck
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

Latest News

Teresa Sterns, Executive Assistant to the President at Glenville State University
Glenville State names Staff Employee of the Year
Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin
Return to Neverland show held in memory of Candice “Booyah” McLaughlin
Food Truck Festival comes to ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport
Food Truck Festival comes to ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation and Chestnut Mountain Ranch partner up to plant trees
The American Chestnut Tree Foundation and Chestnut Mountain Ranch partner up to plant trees
Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders
Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders