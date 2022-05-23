WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout has been stocked.
The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 16.
- Anthony Creek
- Big Clear Creek
- Big Sandy Creek
- Blackwater River
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Camp Creek
- Camp Creek of Mash Fork (Children & Class Q)
- Castlemans Run Lake
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Dry Fork (Tucker)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East River
- Elk River
- Evitts Run
- French Creek Pond
- Gandy Creek
- Glade Creek of New River
- Glady Fork
- Horseshoe Run
- Indian Creek
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Creek of Cherry River
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Little Clear Creek
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Mash Fork
- Meadow Creek of Anthony Creek
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Wheeling Lake
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek Reservoir
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Fork Lunice
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Paint Creek
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- Potts Creek
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Red Creek
- Rich Creek
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summit Lake
- Teter Creek Lake
- Trout Run
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Waites Run
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
