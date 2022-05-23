WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout has been stocked.

The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 16.

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lake

Camp Creek

Camp Creek of Mash Fork (Children & Class Q)

Castlemans Run Lake

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Dry Fork (Tucker)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East River

Elk River

Evitts Run

French Creek Pond

Gandy Creek

Glade Creek of New River

Glady Fork

Horseshoe Run

Indian Creek

Knapps Creek

Laurel Creek of Cherry River

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork of Holly River

Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River

Little Clear Creek

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Mash Fork

Meadow Creek of Anthony Creek

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Wheeling Lake

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek Reservoir

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork Lunice

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Paint Creek

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

Potts Creek

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Red Creek

Rich Creek

Rock Cliff Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summit Lake

Teter Creek Lake

Trout Run

Upper Guyandotte River

Waites Run

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.