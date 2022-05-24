Arthurdale Water Company requests rate increase
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Water rates may soon increase in Preston County.
The Authurdale Water Company is requesting a rate increase.
Last month, the water provider submitted the request to the State Public Service Commission.
The company says a rate increase is needed because their operation and maintenance costs have increased.
Currently, residential customers pay a flat rate of $18.58.
The new rate for residents would be $23.36 per unit, a $4.80 increase.
