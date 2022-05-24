Bridgeport pulls out five-run final inning to secure the edge in regional play

Advertisement

Bridgeport wins over Morgantown 5-1 in game one
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport saved their best effort for last in game one of regional play against Morgantown, scoring all of their five runs in the top of the seventh.

University was able to strike first with a hit from Jacob Kennell that brought in Ryan Fluharty in the bottom of the fourth.

The seventh belonged to the Indians, it started out with a line drive into left field that brought in Aidan Paulsen. Zach Zohrig brought in Cole on a sacrifice fly into the left field. Phil Reed homered on a fly ball into the left field that brought in Ben McDougal and Ryan Hall as well, making it 5-1, the final of game one.

Bridgeport has home turf for game two tomorrow against Morgantown, a win from the Indians would give them the Class AAA Region I title, and a ride to states.

