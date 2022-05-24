Advertisement

Carolyn Jo Cornwell 76, of Fairmont, passed peacefully May 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Carolyn was born on January 22, 1946, to Anna Lee Baker and Kendall Baker of Fairmont where she grew up with her 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She attended East Fairmont High School. She then attended Beauty School and was a hairdresser for several years and a store manager for Litton’s Outlet. Carolyn was a member of Mount Sharon Church. Over the years she enjoyed traveling, trains, horseback riding, loved her dogs, ATV riding and loved to collect Zippo lighters. She has resided at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for past three years. Carolyn is survived by her two sons Richard (Rhonda) of Parkersburg and Marvin Scott of Fairmont. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her infant son Shawn Reeves, her husband Tom Cornwell, and one brother and one sister. Special thanks to the nurses at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Ruby Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Edward Carpenter, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion cemetery.

