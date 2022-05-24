Common carp caught in Summersville Lake breaks state record

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new state record common carp was caught and released earlier this month in Summersville Lake in Nicholas County.

Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, PA, caught and released the record-breaking common carp on Saturday, May 7.

Minick’s record fish was 41.2 inches long and weighed 45.2 pounds.

The trophy carp surpassed the previous West Virginia length record of 41.0 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.

However, Minick’s fish did not beat the current weight record of 47.0 pounds caught in a Preston County farm pond by Gary Johnson in 1998.

The catch was measured by West Virginia Division of Natural Resources fisheries biologist, Aaron Yeager.

