Eight Mountaineers recognized with All-Big 12 Conference honors

Braithwaite, Davis named to All-Big 12 First Team
Austin Davis
Austin Davis(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight Mountaineers were recognized with All-Big 12 Conference honors at the conclusion of the regular season.

Fifth-year pitcher Trey Braithwaite and senior outfielder Austin Davis were named to the All-Big 12 First Team after standout seasons. Braithwaite is 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA and eight saves after the regular season, amassing 33 strikeouts and 20 walks through 35 innings. Davis ranks third in the conference in stolen bases and top 10 in hits and runs with a .336 batting average. Through the regular season, the outfielder hit four home runs, 11 doubles and one triple for 26 RBI and 55 total runs scored.

Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team with a .325 average at the plate this season, hitting six home runs and 12 doubles, totalling 42 RBI.

Redshirt junior right-hander Noah Short, junior right-hander Jacob Watters, sophomore left-hander Ben Hampton and freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt received All-Big 12 honorable mentions.

Freshmen Wetherholt and right-hander Chris Sleeper were named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

