Elkins City Council member resigns

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins City Council member has resigned, officials say.

Charles Friddle, III, Second Ward, has resigned from his position.

The Council will be meeting Wednesday afternoon to identify and appoint a Second Ward resident to fill his seat until the 2023 election, according to a city release.

The city charter stipulates that, when a council seat becomes vacant, it “shall be filled by appointment of a qualified person by council.”

The charter further states that, in addition to being qualified to vote in Elkins, “councilors shall reside in the ward to be represented at the time of nomination and throughout the term of office.” Only those who are qualified to vote in Second Ward are, therefore, eligible to apply for this position.

A protocol adopted by council in 2016 spells out the process of filling a vacancy in more detail. As required by this protocol, council will at Wednesday’s meeting be presented with a proposed resolution officially announcing the vacancy, establishing an application period and deadline and directing how applications may be submitted.

A draft resolution prepared for this meeting directs interested candidates to submit resumes in person or by mail to the Elkins City Clerk or by email to jsutton@cityofelkinswv.com no later than June 17. Qualified applications will be reviewed by the mayor and council, and interviews will be scheduled.

Interviews are performed by council and the mayor and consist of a standardized set of questions. Answers are scored by all elected officials present, and an average score is calculated.

The interview step is followed by a meeting at which council deliberates toward its top candidate. Once this candidate’s continued interest has been verified, he or she will be scheduled for appointment at the next council meeting.

Persons interested in applying are encouraged to attend council meetings, on first and third Thursdays, and to learn as much as possible about the structure of the Elkins government.

