Fairmont State addresses student housing insecurity around campus

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has taken critical action to address student housing insecurities for its campus community.

Beginning this fall, Fairmont State will offer a limited number of significantly discounted rooms on campus through a housing affordability initiative focusing on Morrow Hall, the University’s most historic residence hall, located in the heart of its hilltop campus.

Officials said Fairmont State has the privilege of serving a population of students who are more likely to be first generation students, or from a background that makes them more susceptible to housing and basic needs insecurity.

Alicia Kalka, a proud West Virginian and Fairmont State University assistant vice president of enrollment and student life, believes the University is providing access to higher education to students who may have previously believed that college was unattainable.

“Providing students with affordable on campus housing creates access to a transformative education,” Kalka said. “I’m happy to see that so many of our students from within the State of West Virginia and beyond are taking advantage of this opportunity at Fairmont State. We are making a difference.”

With this in mind, Fairmont State’s Office of Residential and Student Life set out to lower the cost of housing in Morrow Hall, and offer other discounts to encourage engaging, community-style living.

For the least expensive room, students will pay only $1,600 per semester, with the potential for further discounts.

Jeremiah Kibler, a southern West Virginia native and Fairmont State University associate director of housing and residence life and chief judicial officer, acknowledges this move allows for more affordable housing for all students and helps the University move toward the vision of being nationally recognized as a model for an accessible learner-centered institution.

“Fairmont State has a long tradition of serving West Virginia,” Kibler said. “At a time when costs of living are increasing, we need to continue to stay committed to who we are as an institution in serving our state.”

Officials said the University provides all students with the opportunity to access federal financial aid grants and loans, in addition to a lengthy list of scholarships.

