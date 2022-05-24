Advertisement

Firefighters honored for saving woman from under bridge

Seventeen firefighters are being honored for their actions saving a woman from under the...
Seventeen firefighters are being honored for their actions saving a woman from under the Nitro-St. Albans bridge earlier this month.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters from multiple departments are being recognized for their heroics saving a woman from under a bridge earlier this month.

On May 5, firefighters had to be lowered down off the road surface under the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to rescue a woman who had made her way onto the catwalk and refused to move after a crash.

Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said it was a high risk and low frequency response that was executed perfectly. A total of 17 firefighters from the Nitro, Teays Valley, St. Albans and Institute fire departments are being honored with unit citations for going above and beyond.

“This is something we train a lot for and don’t run a lot of,” Mathes said. “The guys put themselves in extreme danger that day to save someone in need, and this is why we are recognizing the guys for doing what they did.”

Driver crashes, climbs onto bridge catwalk; Nitro-St. Albans Bridge back open

The four departments assisted with the rope system to safely get under the bridge by working as one unit. Mathes described the area as a fire district that allows multiple fire departments to seamlessly work together in emergency situations.

“We train on numerous systems,” Mathes said. “Rope, high lines and three to one systems quite often. Obviously after that incident, we see a bigger need for more resources and to bring on a regional standpoint into the rope rescue teams that we may set up in the future.”

Teays Valley Fire Department Chief John Smoot said the departments had come together to plan for an emergency situation, including water and rope rescues, when the construction project near the bridge was announced. He said there is normally an increase in crashes and other incidents in large work zones, and the departments wanted to be prepared for whatever might happen.

“Our preparation brought the appropriate equipment to the departments that needed to beef up their equipment inventory,” Smoot said. “A lot of tactics were talked about. We know our access points on the situation and everything just paid off.”

Recognized from the Nitro Fire Department: Lieutenant Ron Harvey, Firefighter Chase Petry, Probationary Firefighter Russell Miller and Firefighter Jacob Hernandez.

Recognized from the Teays Valley Fire Department: Firefighter Dalton Moyers, Firefighter Jaden Long, Paramedic Danitta Ward, Firefighter/EMT Jacob Elswick, Firefighter/EMT Brian Ash, Firefighter/Paramedic Brad Richardson, Firefighter Andrew Kirby and Firefighter/EMT Wes Amores.

Recognized from the St. Albans Fire Department: Captain Brian Sharp, Firefighter Sean Lowe and Firefighter Chris Howell.

Recognized from Institute Fire and Rescue: Deputy Chief C.J. Scalf and Captain Ben Tissenbaum.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrissy Farley
Woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks worth thousands
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River
Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder

Latest News

Colorado woman searches for missing service dog
Colorado woman searches for missing service dog
Fairmont State addresses student housing insecurity around campus
Fairmont State addresses student housing insecurity around campus
Common carp caught in Summersville Lake breaks state record
Common carp caught in Summersville Lake breaks state record
WVa mine where worker died did not follow safety procedures
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
Man pleads guilty to sending threatening emails to Dr. Fauci