Advertisement

GameChangers Tailgate to include lots of games, activities for kids

(The Bridge Sports Complex)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex will soon be celebrating being the first GameChanger sports complex in West Virginia.

The celebration, which will take place on Friday, June 3rd, will have a variety of family-friendly options for everyone, including free food and an opportunity to listen to keynote speaker Ryan Leaf.

A 47′ inflatable obstacle course will be located in the Wesbanco Fieldhouse with the dodgeball tournament and dunk tank featuring Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang.

Other exciting attractions within the Citynet Center include a live DJ, photo booth, games, and face painter.

The event will begin at 5:00 PM and conclude with fireworks at around 9:15 PM.

The event is free to attend.

For more information about the event, contact The Bridge Sports Complex at 304-848-8270.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
John Chesire
Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer
Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder

Latest News

More than $3.4 million announced for 6 Upward Bound programs
Morrow Hall at Fairmont State University
Fairmont State addresses student housing insecurity around campus
(Source: pexels.com)
Arthurdale Water Company requests rate increase
Chrissy Farley
Woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks worth thousands