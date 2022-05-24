GameChangers Tailgate to include lots of games, activities for kids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex will soon be celebrating being the first GameChanger sports complex in West Virginia.

The celebration, which will take place on Friday, June 3rd, will have a variety of family-friendly options for everyone, including free food and an opportunity to listen to keynote speaker Ryan Leaf.

A 47′ inflatable obstacle course will be located in the Wesbanco Fieldhouse with the dodgeball tournament and dunk tank featuring Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang.

Other exciting attractions within the Citynet Center include a live DJ, photo booth, games, and face painter.

The event will begin at 5:00 PM and conclude with fireworks at around 9:15 PM.

The event is free to attend.

For more information about the event, contact The Bridge Sports Complex at 304-848-8270.

