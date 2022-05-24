Advertisement

Group collects donations for VA Hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of dollars worth of goods will be going to local veterans.

“Continuing Education Outreach Service” collected donations outside of the Harrison County Recreation Complex this morning.

The goal is to gather supplies for veterans who are traveling between VA Hospitals and may not have everything they need.

CEOS helps them get necessities like food, blankets and hygiene products.

Carolyn Romine is the CEOS Harrison County Chapter President, and she says it’s important to give back to those who gave so much for our country.

“We can do anything we want to do in this country, and we thank our veterans for all of that because without them, we may not be where we are today,” Romine said. “It’s a good feeling to donate. It’s a good feeling to help people.”

Romine says the organization is looking for young people to help the organization continue its efforts.

