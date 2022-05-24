Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a low-pressure system brought cool temperatures and rain into NCWV, with most of the rain falling in the mountains (about 0.5″) and not much in the lowlands (about 0.1″ in most areas). That system has left our area, so today will be cloudy but dry. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, so not much sunshine is expected. But we will stay dry. Winds will be light and come from the east, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, a few degrees cooler than average but still nice. Overall, today will be gray but otherwise nice. Tonight, skies should clear out slightly, but it will still be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, it’s a calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, a low-pressure system out west will lift in warmer air from the southeast into our region. As a result, temperatures will be in the upper-70s, perhaps breaking 80 in a couple of areas. Besides that, winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine. We might also see an isolated shower or two, but besides that, rain chances should be low. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonable and cloudy. Then on Thursday night, a cold front starts pushing into our area, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms into our area. The showers and thunderstorms last into Friday evening, as the cold front lingers in our area. So expect a few downpours in our area at times. More rain showers and even a few thunderstorms last into Saturday morning, as the back-end of the system lingers in our area. We then dry out Saturday evening. So keep those umbrellas near you, and don’t be surprised if you see a downpour or two. Then Sunday should be nicer, as the rain leaves, but we are watching carefully. In short, today and tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but otherwise okay, and showers and storms will bring rain into our area towards the end of the workweek.

Today: Skies will be overcast and gray, with only a few peeks of sunshine. But we should remain dry. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, today will be cloudy and seasonable. Not a bad day to go outside. High: 73.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-50s, which is within range for average morning lows. Overall, it’s a calm, mild night. Low: 53.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, a few degrees above-average. Overall, a nice day to head out. High: 81.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with peeks of sunshine at times. A shower or thunderstorm might move in during the afternoon, but barring that, most of us stay dry. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, it’s another decent afternoon, with only a rain shower or thunderstorm to interrupt the day. Overnight, more rain showers and storms begin to move in. High: 84.

