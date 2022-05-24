Advertisement

Juwan Staten returns for a third season with Best Virginia

Played guard for the TBT team in 2019 and 2021
Juwan Staten
Juwan Staten(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountain Juwan Staten is back for a third go at it with Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament.

Staten suited up at guard for the TBT team in 2019 and 2021 and is returning to help the program make it out of the region in 2022.

“We’ve been a game away from making it...and we just want to regroup, build off the momentum we’ve had,” Staten said in the press release. “We think this might be the year to get it done.”

Staten played for WVU from 2012-2015, transferring to the Mountaineers after his freshman season with the University of Dayton. The guard helped lead WVU to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2016 and completed his career with 1,260 points across the three seasons and 433 assists, seventh in program history.

Staten has since begun a transition to a coaching career, something that will benefit Best Virginia in Charleston.

“He is a coach on the floor,” head coach James Long said in the press release. “He makes his teammates better. All of those things are vitally important in trying to win the TBT.”

The Charleston region of The Basketball Tournament runs from July 24-27 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
John Chesire
Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer
Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder

Latest News

Austin Davis
Eight Mountaineers recognized with All-Big 12 Conference honors
Bridgeport wins over Morgantown 5-1 in game one
Bridgeport pulls out five-run final inning to secure the edge in regional play
Notre Dame falls to Moorefield 3-1 in game one
Notre Dame falls to Moorefield despite a promising seventh inning
Warming Up with Bridgeport Baseball
Warming Up with Bridgeport baseball