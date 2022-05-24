Juwan Staten returns for a third season with Best Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountain Juwan Staten is back for a third go at it with Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament.

Staten suited up at guard for the TBT team in 2019 and 2021 and is returning to help the program make it out of the region in 2022.

“We’ve been a game away from making it...and we just want to regroup, build off the momentum we’ve had,” Staten said in the press release. “We think this might be the year to get it done.”

Staten played for WVU from 2012-2015, transferring to the Mountaineers after his freshman season with the University of Dayton. The guard helped lead WVU to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2016 and completed his career with 1,260 points across the three seasons and 433 assists, seventh in program history.

Staten has since begun a transition to a coaching career, something that will benefit Best Virginia in Charleston.

“He is a coach on the floor,” head coach James Long said in the press release. “He makes his teammates better. All of those things are vitally important in trying to win the TBT.”

The Charleston region of The Basketball Tournament runs from July 24-27 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

