Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 24th, 2022

Before we get to the holiday weekend, we have some storms to deal with first.
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone. A cloudy, and a mild day around the area for most of us. Temperatures were below average, but because the humidity was higher, it felt a little muggier and stickier. Tomorrow we may see a bit more sunshine, but temperatures will be topping over 80 degrees. With the humidity, it will be a bit uncomfortable. On Thursday we’ll start seeing a storm system move into the area and by Thursday evening could be seeing some showers and thunderstorms. On Friday the associated cold front will move through and we’ll see plenty of showers and a few thunderstorms too. Those showers will linger into Saturday morning, and we’ll start off the weekend with cooler temperatures too. Sunday will look nice with some clouds in the area, then on Memorial Day, expect a clear day with temperatures well into the high 80s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy: Low 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy: High 83

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers later: High 83

Friday: Showers with embedded thunderstorms: High 75

