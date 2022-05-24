Advertisement

Kids can bowl for free this summer in Clarksburg

Alley 304
Alley 304(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kids can go bowling for free all summer long in Clarksburg at Alley 304.

According to a Facebook post, Alley 304 is one of three bowling alleys in West Virginia that have a program that allows kids to bowl for free.

Kids can bowl for free everyday from now until Sept. 1.

The following are the hours in which kids can go bowling for free.

  • Monday: Open-Close
  • Tuesday: Open-Close
  • Wednesday: Open-Close
  • Thursday: Open-Close
  • Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: Open-Close

Parents can click here to register for kids to bowl for free.

Although kids can bowl for free, bowling shoes are required to be used. The rental fee for bowling shoes is not included in the pass.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
John Chesire
Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer
Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder

Latest News

Arthurdale Water Company requests rate increase
Main Street Morgantown to feature over 60 artists for June Arts Walk
The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day happened April 30, 2022.
More than 720,000 pounds of medications returned on Drug Take Back Day
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day