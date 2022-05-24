Kids can bowl for free this summer in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kids can go bowling for free all summer long in Clarksburg at Alley 304.

According to a Facebook post, Alley 304 is one of three bowling alleys in West Virginia that have a program that allows kids to bowl for free.

Kids can bowl for free everyday from now until Sept. 1.

The following are the hours in which kids can go bowling for free.

Monday: Open-Close

Tuesday: Open-Close

Wednesday: Open-Close

Thursday: Open-Close

Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: Open-Close

Parents can click here to register for kids to bowl for free.

Although kids can bowl for free, bowling shoes are required to be used. The rental fee for bowling shoes is not included in the pass.

