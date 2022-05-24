Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College put nursing education on wheels

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College announced their partnership to put nursing education on wheels.

“We’ve innovated this way of putting it on mobile labs to RVs. Then it can go anywhere, and it provides access to even rural hospitals in rural communities,” CEO of West Virginia College Chad Callen said.

Callen spoke with CEO and President of Mon Health System David Goldberg and decided to take the idea and bring it to life.

Goldberg said they received donations from the community to open The Ron and Stephanie Stovash Mobile Nursing Lab.

Chief Nursing Executive at Mon Health explained that the lab on wheels would provide simulation training that allowed current and future nurses to perfect their craft.

“It will cover everything from basic vital signs. You know, taking blood pressures, looking at the monitor, having an understanding of heart rhythms. All the way to working with students on delivering a baby,” she said.

According to Goldberg, this resource would assist rural hospitals in getting training on things they might not deal with normally.

“You know to make them proficient to make them feel comfortable in scenarios they may never learn in a rural community hospital. They may not deal with an issue, but now we can do a mock simulation, and all of a sudden. They have a little more comfort. Heaven forbid the position is presented,” Goldberg said.

The mobile nursing lab would have two simulation hospital rooms and a central control room to provide their training.

They hope to open the mobile lab by the end of summer 2022.

The lab would service North Central West Virginia as well as smaller communities in the southern part of the state.

